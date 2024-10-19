Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has reacted to their defeat against Brighton at St James’ Park.

A sole Danny Welbeck goal in the first-half was enough to secure Fabian Hurzeler’s side all three points at St James’ Park. Newcastle United missed a couple of golden opportunities to drag themselves back into the game and were punished for their profligacy in front of goal by a resolute Brighton side.

The defeat means Newcastle United end the day sat 8th in the Premier League table and without a goal from open play in over seven hours of football. Taking to X following the game, co-owner Reuben posted: ‘Frustrating result- we deserved more - thank you for your outstanding support today @NUFC’

That feeling of frustration was shared by Eddie Howe who told the Gazette of his disappointment at the goal they conceded and the fact they have come away from the game with nothing to show for their efforts: “Disappointed with it.

“I don't think we necessarily switched off but we didn't organise ourselves as quickly as we could have from a dead ball from Lewis Dunk. From that point onwards we're disappointed with what we did.

“Really frustrated because I thought our general performance today for 60-65 minutes was really good. I think that is the best we've looked, the most dominant we've been in a game and lo and behold you don't take your chances and we concede a poor goal from our perspective, it was Brighton's first meaningful attack and of course we only have ourselves to blame for that.

“We need to look and analyse that but the majority of the performance was very strong."