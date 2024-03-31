Hebburn Town set for historic promotion push ahead of crucial Ashington clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn Town are preparing for every eventuality as the East Division promotion race approaches a thrilling conclusion.

The Hornets will head into this afternoon’s home clash with former Northern League rivals Ashington on the back of a free weekend after Saturday’s visit to Liversedge fell victim to a waterlogged pitch. Despite their lack of on-field action, there was a surprise boost for Hebburn’s promotion hopes as East Division leaders Stockton Town were condemned to a shock 2-0 home defeat by Carlton Town.

Hebburn Town are back in action on Monday when they host Ashington (photo Tyler Lopes)

The Anchors will face a tricky looking visit to Consett today and Hebburn will hope the events of this afternoon can help them cut the seven-point gap the current frontrunners hold on them. Chief Executive Stephen Rutherford is relishing the prospect of what lies ahead and revealed the club are making plans for next season, no matter which division they will compete in.

He told The Gazette: “The age old saying is one game at a time and we have to look at that. We leave Daniel and his coaching staff to get on with that part of their role and off the field, it would remiss of us not to think about the potential move up the league to step three and what is required within that.

“We have some of that in our head and what we need to do if we do succeed and if we don’t, we will re-evaluate where we are in terms of what we need to do to push on and come in that number one space if it’s not achieved this year. There are lots of permutations but the team are on a great run- but it’s one game at a time and what’s really pleasing is we have not really been out of that top five this season and that’s a great effort from Daniel, the team and everyone off the pitch.”