Hebburn Town sign former Newcastle United youngster Liam Smith

Former Newcastle United midfielder Liam Smith.

Smith was a highly-rated member of the United academy and featured alongside the likes of Sean Longstaff, Adam Armstrong and Freddie Woodman in the Magpies Under-23s side.

His form captured the attention of a number of Football League clubs and he went on to spend loan spells with Blackpool and Crewe Alexandra.

His time with his boyhood club came to an end when he was released as part of an academy clear-out at the end of 2017/18 season.

After spending the last three years out of the game, Smith explained he was looking forward to resuming his career and revealed he had been impressed by the setup at the club.

He told the club website: "I wanted to get back into the game, and I know Danny Carson (Hebburn defender).

"He passed me onto Kevin (Bolam, Hebburn manager), and that's how it came about.

"It's a good set of lads - I've been in and out of training over the last few weeks, and they've all been quite welcoming.

“I've not played for a while, this is a good club to get my foot back in.

“I’m not looking to work my way up the pyramid, I just want to enjoy playing again, because that's what I wasn't doing for a long time.”

Smith could make his Hornets debut when his new side host Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday afternoon.

