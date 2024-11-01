South Shields spirits remain high despite poor run of form

South Shields will hope to end a poor run of form when they visit National League North rivals Warrington Town on Saturday.

Elliott Dickman has stressed the mood in the South Shields camp remains upbeat despite a run of just one win in their last eight games.

Last weekend’s narrow defeat at play-off contenders Brackley Town ensured the Mariners are sat in the bottom half of the National League North table ahead of Saturday’s trip to old foes Warrington Town. Such is the competitive nature of non-league’s second tier, Dickman’s side are just six points above the relegation zone - but also lie just seven points adrift of the play-off spots. With a challenging run of fixtures lying ahead, the Mariners boss has insisted his side will ‘click’ and embark on a positive run of form over the coming weeks.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman praised his side after their 1-0 home win against Buxton (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “The mood is good, we are fine and the day to day stuff on the training pitch is great. There are moments in games that are good but there are moments we need to develop. We just need to have a little bit of lady luck and for things to fall for us. It will click, we can start winning games and why not start this weekend? We just have to make sure we take those moments in games when we are on top and use them to get a result.”

The visit to Warrington will represent the latest meeting of two clubs that has been consistently thrust into action against each other in several eye-catching clashes over the last few years. Despite that familiarity, Dickman insisted he will still do his homework on the Yellows as he anticipates a tough test in the North West.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach said: “The two clubs have come cross each other a lot in recent times but we still do due diligence as usual and we will fully prepare in case they change things. We have to be ready for them and hopefully we make sure to stick to our principles because we know it will be a difficult game.”

Midfielder Dan Ward remains on the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation from an injury and Martin Smith will miss out as he serves a ban for the red card he received in the recent home defeat against Radcliffe. However, Mackenzie Heaney will be available after the red card he received in the same game was overturned following an appeal.