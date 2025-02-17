Heywood 'a big loss' for Hebburn Town after injury blow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town have suffered an injury blow as they prepare for Tuesday night’s visit to NPL Premier Division rivals Whitby Town.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has bemoaned the loss of defender Aidan Heywood as he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The former Shildon full-back was one of Moore’s first signings when he took charge of the Hornets during the summer of 2023 and became an integral part of the Hebburn side that claimed the Northern Premier League East Division title last season. Heywood has gone on to make 32 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign as Moore’s men have impressed in their first season in the third tier of the non-league game - but a knee injury in the recent 1-1 draw with runaway leaders and title favourites Macclesfield means he is now unlikely to return to contention until early April.

Hebburn Town defender Aidan Heywood (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Moore described losing Heywood’s services for the foreseeable future as ‘a big loss’ - but remains hopeful the full-back can return to action for the final weeks of his side’s attempts to force their way into the Premier Division play-off and keep alive their hopes of a second consecutive promotion.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Whitby Town, Moore told The Gazette: “He’s a big loss for us because he gives us a lot offensively and he has improved defensively as the season has continued. He understands the level and that there are better attacking players at our level now.

“He has adapted so well and I think everyone knows just how good he is going forward - but what has pleased me most is just how well he has done against some top wide players that have played league football or can go on and play higher or will do in the future. It’s a shame to lose him at this stage in the season but he is hoping to be back in early April so if we are in and around the play-offs then, we should be able to get a big month out of him.”

Hebburn’s visit to Whitby on Tuesday night is followed by another away day at FC United of Manchester on Saturday afternoon.