South Shields boss bemoans 'missed opportunity' in defeat to Chorley

South Shields fell to a 2-1 defeat at National League North rivals Chorley.

Elliott Dickman admitted South Shields ‘missed a massive opportunity’ as their poor away record was extended by a narrow defeat at National League North play-off contenders Chorley.

The Mariners travelled to Victory Park looking to improve on a record of just four wins in their 14 away games so far this season left them up against it in their battle to close to gap to the top seven throughout the final third of a challenging season. However, they found themselves a goal down midway through the first-half when Mo Touray produced a fine finish from around 25 yards that left South Shields goalkeeper Myles Boney with no chance.

The lead was doubled five minutes into the second-half as Mark Ellis made it five goals in as many games after good work from Adam Blakeman - despite Dickman’s claims of a foul in the buildup to the game. Martin Smith halved the deficit with just over quarter of an hour remaining but an equaliser evaded the Mariners as they fell to another defeat on the road.

Speaking after the game, Dickman bemoaned his side’s inability to convert several good chances in front of goal and was left unhappy with the decision that led to Chorley’s second goal of the day.

He said: “We missed a massive opportunity today. I think you come to somewhere like this, where you know it’s going to be a battle, we did that, you know you’ve got to deal with the set-plays, generally we did that apart from the one where there’s a foul and he (the match officials) have missed. We have created chances and ultimately, we can’t rely on Paul (Blackett), he’s not here today, so it’s an opportunity for others to step up to the plate and they’ve got to take their chances. We did create a lot and we have missed out on winning the game in a game we should have won. I’m not saying they didn’t have chances, I’m not saying they didn’t have opportunities, it was a nip and tuck game but I felt we had the better chances and a set-play and a decision from the referee has ultimately cost us the three points, or at least a point.”

With top goalscorer Blackett already ruled out with a thigh injury he suffered at Buxton in midweek, the Mariners were dealt another injury blow when key centre-back Tom Broadbent was taken off inside the opening 20 minutes at Victory Park. With a free midweek lying ahead of them, Dickman revealed he is ready to ‘take stock’ of where his squad are at physically as they turn their focus towards next Saturday’s home clash with Needham Market.

He said: “It’s not nice, it’s not great but it’s football and I thought to be fair to the team, we dealt with the setback pretty well. We don’t want it of course but we just need to take stock of where we are. We’ve had a really intense period of games, I know Tom hasn’t played some of those games. We have a free week this week where we don’t play midweek so we have just got to make sure that everybody recovers and is physically ready for a home game against Needham Market which we will try and win.”