Former MK Dons and Gateshead assistant manager Ian Watson was named as new manager of National League North club South Shields earlier this week.

Ian Watson is relishing the opportunity to make up for lost time at South Shields - just over eight years after he came close to joining a history-making Mariners squad.

The former Gateshead, MK Dons and Carlisle United assistant manager was named as new Mariners manager earlier this week after agreeing to take his first step into the lead role in the dugout with the National League North club.

South Shields have named Ian Watson as their new manager

In doing so, Watson has made a belated arrival at South Shields after he was the subject of interest from the Mariners during the final years of his playing career as Graham Fenton and Lee Picton guided the club to a historic quadruple during the 2016/17 season.

He told The Gazette: “I was very close to signing as a player, it was pretty much done in terms of where I was - but then something happened at Spennymoor and I ended up staying with them for the rest of that season. I missed out on the golden year with the Vase and that but I had a really good time myself with Spenny and sometimes these things happen for a reason. Things have aligned and this feels like I am moving to the right club and the right time for both me and the club.”

Assistant manager wanted

South Shields manager Ian Watson

Watson has wasted little time in getting to work in his new role and has held several meetings with the Mariners hierarchy as they plan several on and off-field developments. Top of the agenda for the new man in charge will be to appoint an assistant manager that will work alongside the existing coaching staff that are already in place at the club.

Watson has confirmed what he desires from any potential number two that will work with him as he looks to start his own managerial career with a bang.

He said: “I want to work with the people that are in the football club, that is for sure - but I also want to bring in an assistant manager with me. That’ll be someone I know I can trust and someone I know really well but it’s not decided who that will be just yet but they are the metrics I am working on. I want someone who understands the style of play and someone who understands what it takes to get that style of play implemented because it is full-on, it takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of coaching hours and a lot of concentration so we will be all-in on this and there will be no turning back. I need someone that will be full-in with me and we are aiming to have someone in place by the start of pre-season.”

The right characters

South Shields defender Dillon Morse (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

It is all to obvious to see there is a lot of work to do on the Mariners squad after several players have departed since the end of last season. Long-serving defender Dillon Morse and goalkeeper Myles Boney saw their time with South Shields come to a close when their contracts ended and they were followed by Iestyn Hughes, Luke James and academy products Joao Gomes and Bryan Taylor. The Mariners ranks were further depleted by the retirement of defender Tom Broadbent and loan signings Alfie Myers-Smith, Dylan Stephenson and Tom Allan have all returned to their parent clubs.

Watson confirmed work to add to his squad is already underway - but he warned he will only bring in players with the right attitude and desire ahead of his first season in charge.

“Recruitment is so important and it’s important we get the right characters in the football club and players that want to be here, want to thrive and want to go on a real journey with us. We aren’t here just to participate and be part of the National League North. We want to kick on, we want to get out of this league and it’s really important that I have players working with me that have the same mindset and want to achieve something with us. There is work to do, we need to add to the squad because a few have left and we are already in the process of doing that. We will bring some really good players to the club and players who realise what it means to play for a really big football club in the area.”

‘It’s such a hard league to get out of’

Greg Olley lifts the National League North trophy for Gateshead FC (photo: Charles Waugh).

Watson will hope to oversee a resurrection of fortunes as he steps into management with the Mariners after a disappointing end to last season led to a bottom half finish in the National League North. The former Darlington and Blyth Spartans left-back knows all about life in non-league’s second tier and can fall back on the success he achieved in helping guide Gateshead to the title during his time working alongside former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson at the International Stadium.

The new Mariners boss stressed the need for his squad to be ready to be ‘pushed to limits they have not been to before’ when pre-season gets underway next month as he aims to produce a ‘beautiful style of football’ during his first season in charge.

“It’s such a hard league to get out of and there is no getting away from that,” Watson explained.

“The first thing is to get a togetherness and to get a culture that breeds a relentless desire to want to improve every single day, whether in training or match day. It’s hard work, it will be hard work but then when you achieve something you can look back at the end of the season and appreciate how hard you have worked to get there.

“That is the mantra for everyone coming in and the players that are here. It’s that humbleness to achieve things but also that relentless hard work we have to put in to get there and I will push the players to limits they have maybe not been to. We will make it enjoyable, it will be fun but we will play a beautiful style of football that I think everyone will enjoy.”