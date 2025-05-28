There was some big news from South Shields on Wednesday after a new manager was appointed at the National League North club.

Ian Watson believes he has been presented with ‘an amazing opportunity’ after he was appointed as South Shields manager.

The former Gateshead and MK Dons assistant manager will step into the lead role in the dugout for the first time in his career after he was named as successor to former Mariners manager Elliott Dickman on Wednesday afternoon. Watson, who played for the likes of Blyth Spartans and Darlington during his playing career, has forged a strong reputation as a talented coach after playing a leading role in helping Gateshead rebuild after a supporter-led takeover at the International Stadium in 2019.

South Shields have named Ian Watson as their new manager (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Watson helped piece together a strong recruitment plan that laid the foundations for a National League North title win, an FA Cup second round appearance and an FA Trophy final appearance over the following seasons before he and then-Heed manager Mike Williamson moved into the EFL with MK Dons.

Watson followed Williamson to Carlisle United last season before returning to Stadium:MK after the former Newcastle United defender parted company with the Cumbrians in January. After agreeing to return to his native North East with South Shields, Watson revealed he feels it is the right time to kickstart his time as a manager.

“It feels amazing,” explained the new Mariners boss.

“We’ve been talking now for a few weeks to finally get it over the line. It’s a really exciting football club with lots to look forward to so it’s an amazing opportunity. This is the first opportunity I’ve had to lead it myself. Obviously I’ve been an assistant to Mike (Williamson) for seven seasons and then when I went back to MK Dons I was assistant to Ben Gladwin as well.

“I’ve always worked as an assistant, never a head coach, so this was an opportunity that was at the right time. I’ve done my apprenticeship so to speak, I’ve worked with some incredible people, I’ve learnt so much, Mike was amazing for me. The people I’ve met along the journey, going to MK Dons, it was so good for my learning, development and growth and I just feel in herms of where the football clubs wants to go, where I want to go with my career as well, I think it really aligns and it’s an exciting opportunity for us both to grow to together to make South Shields an amazing football club.”

‘This is just the first of many exciting developments’

Geoff Thompson celebrates South Shields’ Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

South Shields chairman and owner Geoff Thompson is excited by Watson’s appointment and believes the arrival of the former Gateshead number two ‘reflects the continued ambition to drive this club forward’.

The Mariners supremo said: "I’m delighted to welcome Ian to the Club. His track record and experience are exceptional, and I’m excited to see the progress the team will make under his leadership. His appointment reflects our continued ambition to drive this club forward. This is just the first of many exciting developments on the horizon.”

‘He also has a proven track record’

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Sporting director Lee Picton, added: "Ian is someone I have known for a long time and I’ve followed his progress and success over recent years with huge interest. For me, it’s not just the calibre of his football and coaching brain that excites me, it’s his abilities as a leader and a standard setter that make him the ideal appointment for SSFC in my opinion.

“He also has a proven track record in operating very shrewdly in the transfer market, while adding enormous value to players who are already in the building. Despite receiving over 50 applications from all over the world for the role, Ian quickly became our number one choice due to his outstanding skill set, highly aligned values, along with proven on-field results and we are delighted to get him on board with us to help facilitate our next stage of growth as a club.”