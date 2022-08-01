'Inspiring a generation' - South Tyneside's pride in Lionesses as England's Women become European Champions

England’s Women secured a 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley – thanks to goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly – on Sunday, July 31.

It was a tense two hours of football, but the Lionesses reigned supreme with a history-making night in the women’s game.

And it was celebrations galore across South Tyneside as the community paid tribute to the trophy-winning team.

Sunderland-born hero Jill Scott took to the pitch as an 88th-minute substitute, while fellow former SAFC Women players Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead – who was also crowned Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament – also continued their incredible competition form.

Scott’s appearance made her the only player to feature for the Lionesses in the side’s last two Euro finals.

Prior to this summer, England’s Women last reached the competition’s final in 2009, also against Germany. It was a 6-2 defeat and a seventh win for Germany.

Jill Scott celebrates after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

SAFC alum Demi Stokes, who was born in Dudley but brought up in South Shields and attended Marine Park Primary School, was an unused substitute in England's tournament journey.

She said all squad members had a vital part to play, whether or not they graced the pitch.

Game-changers, history-makers, record-breakers … here is just some of the reaction from social media:

South Shields FC: “Congratulations to our brilliant Lionesses. European champions! You have encaptured a nation and truly deserve your success.

Leah Williamson and Millie Bright of England lift the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"We are certain your efforts will have inspired girls and boys throughout the country to play the beautiful game.”

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow: “Inspiring a generation. Well done Lionesses you are all amazing.”

Sunderland AFC Women: “Forever proud. Four former Lasses. Huge congratulations to all of our Lionesses. WE ARE CHAMPIONS.”

Newcastle United FC: “Inspiring a nation. Inspiring a generation. From everyone at Newcastle United - Congratulations Lionesses.”

Kim McGuinness, Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria: “YESSS! What a game, what a result. Amazing. It’s deservedly come home.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service: “A huge congratulations to the Lionesses from everyone at Team TW.