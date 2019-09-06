Is this player Rafa Benitez's best Newcastle United signing?
Fabian Schar stunned the Republic of Ireland with a superb goal – five days after netting for Newcastle United.
Schar gave Switzerland a 74th-minute lead in last night’s European Championship qualifier at the Aviva Stadium. However, David McGoldrick levelled for Mick McCarthy’s side, and the game ended 1-1.
Schar, signed from Deportivo La Coruna last summer by then-manager Rafa Benitez for £3million, started and finished an attacking move. The defender – who equalised for United in the 1-1 draw against Watford in the Premier League last weekend – swept the ball past Darren Randolph from 15 yards.
"For periods of that game, they were better than us," said McCarthy. "My players just keep going, they give me everything. They're absolutely brilliant.”
Former United defender Kevin Mbabu, now at German club Wolfsburg, was also in the Switzerland team. Mbabu had been sold to Young Boys two years ago.