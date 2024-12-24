Jarrow and Boldon CA prepare for key Boxing Day clashes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a busy Boxing Day schedule in the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia is steeling his side for a ‘tough and physical game’ when they visit Northern League Division Two leaders Horden CW on Boxing Day (midday kick-off).

Malia’s men will be looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat against promotion rivals Yarm and Eaglesliffe as their lengthy unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 loss at Perth Green. However, there is a perfect opportunity to bounce back in some style when they face Horden for the first of two quickfire meetings with the Marras on Thursday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Ahead of the game, Malia told The Gazette: “It’s a shame the Boxing Day game isn’t a derby like everyone else in the Northern League but we expect there will be a big crowd there and that will be great for both sides. We are anticipating a tough and physical game but we will make sure we are ready for the test.”

South Tyneside neighbours Boldon CA are also facing a key clash on Boxing Day as they host fellow strugglers Washington at The Villa. Joint-manager Dan Crooks is fully aware of what the next three games can mean for his side as they look to drag themselves away from the relegation zone in the Northern League’s second tier.

He said: “This is now crunch time for us. We have Washington, Grangetown and Washington in our next three games and we need to be looking to take maximum points from them. We know Washington have improved under their new manager and we know it will be a tough game - but I back the lads to deliver.”

Northern League Division One fixtures: Birtley Town v Whickham, Newcastle Benfield v Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields v Blyth Town, Whitley Bay v West Allotment Celtic (all 11am), Carlisle City v Penrith, Guisborough Town v Boro Rangers, Marske United v Redcar Athletic (all midday), Seaham Red Star v Easington Colliery (12.30pm), Crook Town v Tow Law Town (1pm), Kendal Town v Northallerton Town, Shildon v West Auckland Town (both 3pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern League Division Two fixtures: Prudhoe YC v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion (10.30am), Chester-le-Street Town v Chester-le-Street United, Redcar Town v Grangetown Boys Club, Sunderland West End v Sunderland RCA, Thornaby v Darlington Town (all 11am), Alnwick Town v Bedlington Terriers, Horden CW v Jarrow, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Billingham Town (all midday), Boldon CA v Washington, Esh Winning v Newcastle University (both 3pm)