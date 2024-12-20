A challenging festive fixture list lies in wait for Jarrow as they continue their push for promotion into Northern League Division One.

Kennie Malia can sense momentum growing at Jarrow as they look to boost their bid for a first ever promotion into the Northern League’s top tier this weekend.

After battling to a goalless draw at Malia’s former club Prudhoe YC last weekend, Jarrow will head into Saturday’s home game against fellow promotion rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe sat just two points adrift of current Division Two leaders Horden CW, who they will visit on Boxing Day.

A midweek penalty shoot-out win in an Ernest Armstrong Second Division Cup tie against Esh Winning ensured Malia’s men extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions and they have not lost in their last 12 league games.

The fixture computer has been somewhat unkind to Jarrow as they face the other three sides in Division Two’s top four over the next fortnight - but Malia believes his players have every right to feel confident as they prepare for what could be a defining spell in their bid for a historic promotion.

He told The Gazette: “This is a huge game in our push for promotion and we know we are heading into a really tough game against a really good and really organised side. To be honest, the midweek cup win against Esh Winning has kept the momentum of our strong run of form going and means we will be well up for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Malia has added Crook Town midfielder Thomas McIntyre to his squad ahead of the game.