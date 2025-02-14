Boldon boss eyes 'upset' against league leaders as Jarrow urged to push title rivals

There is a hectic weekend across both levels of the Northern League.

Boldon CA’s Friday night clash with Northern League Division Two title contenders Horden CW offers a chance to reflect for joint-managers Dan Crooks and David Palmer.

Since taking charge at The Villa in September, the duo have overseen a major overhaul of the squad they inherited from predecessor Gary Henry and just seven players remain at the club from their first meeting with Horden this season. Goals from Ross Kidson, David Doughty and Ben Henderson helped the Marras inflict a 3-0 defeat on Boldon that night - and despite conceding he was impressed with the promotion challengers that night, Crooks has insisted his side can pull off a surprise win after their recent upturn in form.

Boldon CA celebrate after scoring in their 1-0 win against Washington (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: ‘“We are looking forward to welcoming Horden to the Villa. We played them in our fifth game in charge and only seven players remain from our squad on that day so it shows the overhaul we’ve had during our time here. They’re probably the most impressive team we’ve played since our arrival at the club and I think that shows in the league table. All that being said, we’re in good form and there’s a feel-good factor amongst the squad that can help us cause an upset.”

Crooks and Palmer will be without the services of injured duo Stephen Wilkinson and Olly Bell once again - but otherwise have a fully fit and available squad as they look to claim a sixth win in their last seven games and continue widening the gap to the Division Two relegation zone.

Jarrow urged to increase the pressure in title race

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has stressed the importance of continuing to apply pressure on their fellow Northern League Division Two promotion challengers.

The Perth Green outfit have won five of their last six league games and head into Saturday’s visit to play-off contenders Chester-le-Street United sat five points behind current leaders Yarm and Eaglescliffe. However, both Jarrow and second placed Horden CW hold two games in hand on the current frontrunners and an exciting final two months of the season is lying in wait as the trio challenge for promotion into the top tier.

Jarrow’s recent form continued with a cup win at Redcar Town in midweek - and Malia believes that win and the clean sheet his side kept can help them take further momentum into a challenging game on Saturday.

He told The Gazette: “We will need to be on it from the off against Chester-le-Street United on Saturday because we are facing a well-drilled side. We lost against them earlier in the season so we definitely owe them one. Three points would be huge for us as the league leaders have now got a little advantage in points but if we win our two games in hand we will go above them - so we know how important it is to keep picking up wins. Confidence is very high after a very comfortable win in the Ernest Armstrong Cup on Tuesday night and we were delighted to keep our seventeenth clean sheet of the season.”

Malia has confirmed captain Luke Hudson will undergo a late fitness test after he suffered an injury during the latter stages of the midweek cup win at Redcar.

