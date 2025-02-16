Boldon CA boss takes positives from defeat as Jarrow hailed for comeback

There was a big weekend across the Ebac Northern League’s second tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Crooks refused to be too disheartened after Boldon CA’s impressive run of form came to an end with a 3-0 home defeat against promotion contenders Horden CW.

After winning six of their last seven games in all competitions, Boldon have opened up a gap to the Division Two relegation zone and went into their Friday night clash with the Marras looking to spring something of a surprise and derail their visitors promotion hopes. However, Horden opened the scoring on 26 minutes with a goal from Ben Riding before doubling their advantage with just over 20 minutes remaining with a fine run and finish from Robbie Bird. Riding rounded off a hard-earned away win for his side when he doubled his tally to end any thoughts of a comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Horden CW's 3-0 win at Northern League Division Two rivals Boldon CA (photo Jessica Kelly) | Jessica Kelly

Despite the loss, Boldon joint-manager Crooks saw plenty of reason to be positive about his side’s performance and urged his players to take the positives from their display.

He told The Gazette: “It’s obviously a disappointing end to a good run of form but there are still plenty positives to take for us. We’ve got to be much better defending set-pieces and the end product has to be better. We played some nice football and were on top for big spells in the game but ultimately Horden showed why they’re top of the league and their experience showed. We have some big games over the next two weeks so we need to dust ourselves down and take the positives.”

Boldon are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Seaham Red Star for a Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup third round tie.

Jarrow boss hails comeback as title hoops boosted

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia hailed two half-time substitutes as his side overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a dramatic three points at Chester-le-Street United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Dylan Wilkinson strike and a George Hayton own-goal put United in command when the half-time whistle was blown at Ford Hub. Malia looked for his bench for inspiration as recent signing Michael Anang-Colquhoun and Thomas Ions were introduced into the action and the duo made a big impact as their side battled back to claim all three points. Jonny Bainbridge and Benjamin Shodeinde both found the net inside the opening ten minutes to get Jarrow back on level-terms before Ions completed the comeback on the hour to leave his manager to deliver a mixed assessment of the win.

He told The Gazette: “As they say, it really was game of 2 halves. I thought Chester-le-Street United were by far the best team we have played this season in the first half. We did have chances in the first half and I felt those missed chances give them another boost.

“Being two down at half time sounds like a tough score to come back from but we’ve had so many fantastic comebacks so I still had a lot of faith in the team to change it around and the two changes at half-time certainly did that for us. Three quick goals in 15 mins put us in front and Tom Ions and Michael Anang-Colquhoun made a real change when they came on at half-time.”

Jarrow now have a free midweek to prepare for a home game against play-off contenders Thornaby next Saturday afternoon.

Your next non-league read: South Shields taking cautious approach with top goalscorer Blackett