Jarrow ready for Terriers scrap as Boldon CA target return to winning ways

Jarrow and Boldon CA both face big challenges in the Ebac Northern League this weekend.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia is hoping to see the benefit of hard work on the training pitch when his side return to action with a visit to Bedlington Terriers on Saturday.

After what has been a hectic first two months to the season, the Perth Green outfit were handed the rare luxury of a free midweek in the aftermath of last Saturday’s impressive 4-2 home win against FC Hartlepool. Malia has put that time to good use after overseeing training on Wednesday night and adding three new faces to his squad as he looks to continue the push for a play-off spot.

Jarrow in action at Chester-le-Street Town (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

The visit to Bedlington will see Jarrow take on a home side that claimed a 2-1 home win against Sunderland RCA last weekend in what was the first game of Steve Pickering’s managerial reign at Doctor Pit Park. Despite the numerous changes to their hosts, Malia has insisted his ‘full focus’ is on kickstarting a strong run of form to continue a positive start to the season.

He told The Gazette: “We trained on Wednesday night and the full focus was building on the performance and result against FC Hartlepool last weekend and getting ourselves on a positive run of form once again.”

Centre-back Jonny Bainbridge made the short switch from Boldon CA and midfielder Andy Bell has joined from Saturday’s opponents and James Harper will also be available for the first time after joining the club from Heaton Stannington recently. Evan Whittle is back in contention after missing last weekend’s win with a knock but Callum Johnston, Luther Karim and Chris Brennan will all miss out.

Boldon CA want return to winning ways after midweek loss

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks wants his side to seize a ‘good opportunity’ to return to winning ways in Saturday’s home game with Darlington Town.

Last weekend’s 2-0 home win against Billingham Synthonia saw Boldon end their long wait for a league win as Jordan Reed and Kaue Foy gave their side all three points. However, a 3-0 midweek defeat at promotion contenders Horden CW put a quick end to any thoughts of building momentum and making a move towards escaping the Division Two relegation zone.

Despite a number of injuries and absences hitting the Boldon squad ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Northern League newcomers, Crooks stressed his side can claim a second win in three games and give themselves a positive start to what is a hectic period of three games in seven days.

Boldon CA celebrate after scoring in their 2-0 home win against Billingham Synthonia (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: “We had a lot of players missing on Wednesday night and we did well in large parts but, to be honest, Horden showed exactly why they are where they are in the league. But we move on to Saturday and to the Darlington Town game. We will go into the game with a similar squad as the game against Billingham Synthonia but we know it will be a good opportunity at home to put more points on the board.”

Crooks confirmed Ryan Lamb, Tsebang Moholo and Aaron Williams will all miss the game after suffering injuries over the last week. The visitors will be without the suspended Brennan Fitzpatrick after he was shown a red card in last weekend’s defeat against Washington.

Northern League weekend fixtures

Division One: Friday - Northallerton Town v Redcar Athletic, West Auckland Town v Birtley Town Saturday - Boro Rangers v Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields v Marske United, Seaham Red Star v Kendal Town, Shildon v Guisborough Town, West Allotment Celtic v Carlisle City, Whickham v Newcastle Benfield, Whitley Bay v Crook Town, Blyth Town v Tow Law Town

Division Two: Friday - Redcar Town v Billingham Synthonia, Thornaby v Billingham Town Saturday - Bedlington Terriers v Jarrow, Boldon CA v Darlington Town, Chester-le-Street United v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, FC Hartlepool v Newcastle University, Grangetown Boys Club v Sunderland West End, Prudhoe YC v Alnwick Town, Sunderland RCA v Esh Winning, Washington v Chester-le-Street Town, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Horden CW