Boldon CA boss relieved by first win as Jarrow land early blow on Vase rivals

There were wins for Boldon CA and Jarrow on a busy weekend of Northern League action.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks praised the togetherness of his squad after they moved on from suffering two early injuries to claim a first win of the season against Northern League Division Two rivals Billingham Synthonia.

After collecting two points from their first three games in charge, Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer endured an early blow as full-back Tsebang Moholo pulled up with an injury in the warm-up. He was followed out of the action by Ryan Lamb with just ten minutes on the clock as the new men in charge were left to rejig their side after seeing their plans thrown into chaos.

Boldon CA celebrate after scoring in their 2-0 home win against Billingham Synthonia (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

However, Boldon reacted in a positive manner and got themselves in front ten minutes before half-time with a fine free-kick from Jordan Reed. Things got even better just before the interval when Kaue Foy doubled the hosts’ lead after strong approach play from recent signing Tino Agostinho. Boldon showed their dogged and determined side during the second 45 minutes to finally claim their first win of the season and allow their manager to deliver an overwhelmingly positive assessment of his side’s display.

He told The Gazette: We are relieved to get the first three points of the season, it was thoroughly deserved and could’ve been more. This is exactly what we needed with fixtures coming on Wednesday night and then Saturday again. The team really clubbed together fantastic after we had an injury in the warm-up and then another injury in the first five minutes, which were both to players that were in our back four. We had a back four made up of a striker, centre midfielder, a left-back and a left winger for the second half of the game but we stuck at it and we are buzzing to get the win - but now it’s on to another test on Wednesday.”

Boldon return to action in midweek when they face a tough looking trip to promotion contenders Horden CW before returning to the Villa to take on Darlington Town next Saturday.

Malia delighted as Jarrow claim win over future Vase opponents

Kennie Malia hailed a ‘brilliant three points’ after Jarrow claimed a 4-2 home win against Northern League Division Two rivals FC Hartlepool.

The two sides met in a league clash on Saturday just days after they were paired in the draw for the FA Vase first round - and it was Jarrow that laid down a marker with an impressive display at Perth Green.

Malia’s men roared out of the blocks and found themselves three goals ahead by the 20-minute mark thanks to a Callum Johnston penalty and a quickfire brace from Ryan Hardie. Aidan Chainey pulled a goal back for the visitors six minutes before half-time but the three-goal lead was quickly restored just moments later by Lutfur Karim. Dean Cope grabbed a late goal for Hartlepool - but that was as good as it got for them as Jarrow secure the maximum reward for a fine performance.

Speaking after the game, Malia told The Gazette: “To be honest, it’s a brilliant three points for us but it was also really important to not lose that one today. I have to give the lads massive credit for their performance because they looked very comfortable all game to be fair and we more than deserved the three points.”

Malia’s men now have the rare luxury of a free midweek as they now turn their attention towards next Saturday’s visit to a Bedlington Terriers side that claimed a win over Sunderland RCA in their first game under new manager Stephen Pickering.

Northern League results

Division One: Newcastle Benfield 0-4 North Shields, Birtley Town 4-0 Easington Colliery, Blyth Town 4-0 Penrith, Carlisle City 1-1 West Auckland Town, Crook Town A-A West Allotment Celtic, Guisborough Town 3-2 Whitley Bay, Kendal Town 3-0 Shildon, Marske United 2-0 Seaham Red Star, Newcastle Blue Star 0-1 Tow Law Town, Northallerton Town 1-1 Whickham, Redcar Athletic 3-0 Boro Rangers

Division Two: Billingham Town 1-2 Chester-le-Street United, Horden CW 1-0 Prudhoe YC, Alnwick Town 3-3 Redcar Town, Bedlington Terriers 2-1 Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town 4-2 Grangetown Boys Club, Darlington Town 1-3 Washington, Esh Winning 0-1 Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Jarrow 4-2 FC Hartlepool, Newcastle University 1-1 Thornaby, Sunderland West End 1-3 Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Boldon CA 2-0 Billingham Synthonia