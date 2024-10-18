Local community urged to get behind Jarrow in FA Vase first round tie
Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has called on the local community to get behind his players in their bid to create club history on Saturday afternoon.
The Perth Green outfit have already seen Sunderland West End and Seaham Red Star to reach the FA Vase first round for only the third time in their short history as an Ebac Northern League club. However, a home win against Division Two rivals FC Hartlepool this weekend would see Malia and his side match the club’s best ever performance in the competition and take them within 90 minutes of taking that record outright.
The two sides met last month in a league match that saw Jarrow earn a 4-2 win - but Malia saw enough from Terry Hill’s men to know they are facing a major test of their credentials
He told The Gazette: “A win for us would see us match the club’s best ever run in the competition from four years ago and we can’t wait for the game. We played FC Hartlepool a couple of weeks ago and played some brilliant stuff to come away with three points but we know this is another big test. We have to be at our very best if we are to be in the hat for the next round and we want to pack Perth Green to see our supporters and hopefully a few new faces getting behind the lads.”
Malia confirmed he had a full quota of players at training in midweek after the likes of Chris Brennan, Tom Ions and Ryan Hardie all returned to contention for Saturday’s game.
