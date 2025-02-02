Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jarrow continued their push for promotion into Northern League Division One with a home win on Saturday.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia called on his players to rest and recover as they look to boost their bid for promotion with two awkward away days this week.

The Perth Green outfit were in fine form once again on Saturday as a second-half brace from James Harper added to a first-half opener from Callum Johnston to ensure Malia’s men collected all three points from their home game with Chester-le-Street Town.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Remarkably, in keeping the Cestrians at bay throughout a hard-fought 90 minutes, Jarrow kept their sixteenth clean sheet of the season as their defensive solidity continues to play an integral role in their push for the Northern League Division Two title. Now sat just three points behind leaders Horden CW, the Jarrow squad have been told what they must do as they continue a hectic week with a visit to Alnwick Town on Tuesday night.

He told The Gazette: “That was a very good three points at home in what we all felt were very difficult conditions. One of the most pleasing aspects of the game was the clean sheet and that was our sixteenth of the season, which is an unbelievable record to be fair to the lads. But for us now, we have to make sure we quickly recover, rest up and get ready to go again against Alnwick Town on Tuesday night.”

That visit to Alnwick is followed by another away day as Malia and his players travel to Sunderland West End on Saturday afternoon.

