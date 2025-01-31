Jarrow players 'buzzing' as promotion push continues with Cestrians test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jarrow will hope to continue their push for promotion into the Northern League's top tier with a home win on Saturday.

Kennie Malia has admitted his Jarrow players are getting ‘a bit of a buzz’ from their unexpected involvement in the race for promotion into the Northern League’s top tier.

The Perth Green outfit ended last season in mid-table in Division Two but they now lie just three points adrift of current leaders Horden CW and hold a game in hand over the frontrunners. A strong run of form has taken Malia’s men firmly into contention and they briefly moved into second place last weekend when their win against Darlington Town allowed them to take advantage of Horden’s home loss against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

Jonny Payne’s men return to winning ways and moved back to the summit with a narrow win against Newcastle University in midweek - and Malia has admitted his players are bucking the trend by allowing themselves to keep a close watch on the latest results from their promotion rivals.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Chester-le-Street Town, he told The Gazette: “We always check the fixtures and results after the game - but we try and focus on ourselves. If we do our job, then nothing else matters and that’s what we are telling the players.

“Looking elsewhere for results, I think it gives the lads a little bit of motivation and any managers that say they don’t look at other results, I think they’re lying to be honest with you. We are pushing the lads to make sure they know where they are at and it’s just added a bit of a buzz to the season if I am honest with you.”

Malia will be without striker Benjamin Shodeinde as he completes the final game of a two-match ban.