Raphael Varane has completed a transfer to Como in Serie A | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The latest transfer updates from Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals

Newcastle United kicked off their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Championship side Hull City. The usual suspects Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy were on the scoresheet, in a game which saw summer signing Odysseas Vlachodimos get his first taste of football from the bench while forgotten-man Jamal Lewis was a surprise inclusion in the line-up after a steady loan spell at Watford last term.

The match marks a successful start to Newcastle’s pre-season preparations but many fans remain underwhelmed by the club’s transfer business so far and are keen to see the Magpies add a few reinforcements before the start of the new season.

As it stands, back-up goalkeepers Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and central defender Lloyd Kelly are the only new first team additions from last season, with Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea also being made permanent. Newcastle fans are keen to see more business in the coming weeks, but what are the rest of their Premier League rivals up to? Here’s the latest transfer updates.

Serial-winning Manchester United star completes shock move

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has completed a shock move to join newly-promoted Serie A side Como. The French international was a free agent after his Manchester United contract came to an end in June.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined the Red Devils in 2021 for a figure in the region of £31m. During his time at Old Trafford he lifted the EFL Cup and FA Cup and made a combined total of 93 appearances, in what ultimately proved to be an injury-hit three-year stint in the north west.

Varane joins a Como side, owned and managed by Arsenal and Chelsea icon Cesc Fabregas with fellow Gunners hero Thierry Henry also acting as a minority shareholder.

"I will meet Cesc again, but this time not as an opponent," Varane said. "I am very happy, I really like his playing philosophy and his passion for football. I’m very happy and excited about this new project, and I can’t wait to get started and meet up with the team and my teammates. There’s also the physical preparation for the season to look forward to.

“At first, I was curious to find out what the project was all about, and then I immediately saw that it was special, different from any other I’d been offered, so I wanted to know more. The more I learned about the project, the more interesting it became, giving me a different perspective on what I wanted to do. Once the project came along, it went straight to the top of the list, and we managed to close the deal. I’m very happy. There’s a lot to do, and it’s very exciting.”

Como are preparing to compete in Serie A for the first time since 2003 and have already added Roma forward Andrea Belotti and ex-Liverpool duo Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno to their ranks to help aid their survival push.

Everton agree £22m deal for in-demand Ligue 1 star

Everton have agreed a £22m deal to sign Lyon centre back Jake O’Brien, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old centre back only joined the French side last summer from Crystal Palace, but impressed in his first season as he recorded four goals in 27 appearances as his side secured a sixth place finish.

O’Brien’s form has prompted international recognition and he has recently won two call-ups to represent the Republic of Ireland under interim boss John O’Shea.