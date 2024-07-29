The official reason £57m Newcastle United duo have been left out of squad for Japan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier will join up with the Newcastle United squad next week after their team-mates return from Japan.

The Magpies are currently in Tokyo as they prepare for two friendly matches against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Gordon and Trippier are the two most notable absentees with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka linking up with the squad following international duty.

But Trippier and Gordon’s returns have been delayed by an extra week after their involvement in Euro 2024 with England. Trippier played all of England’s matches with the exception of the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final while Gordon made one substitute appearance in Germany.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite the winger’s lack of minutes at the tournament, he has continued to train for a second summer running after helping England Under-21s win the European Championships last year.

Trippier has been in Dubai over the past few days and caused a slight stir on social media by posting an image of himself ‘meeting’ with Al Ettifaq head of scouting Tom Spring. Although Al Ettifaq are unlikely to sign Trippier this summer, he has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Barring any potential transfer exit Trippier will be back along with Gordon ahead of the Sela Weekender matches against Girona and Brest at St James’ Park on August 9 and August 10 with Eddie Howe set to name two different sides in the matches. It is also understood The Magpies will look to organise another unofficial practice match that would allow Sandro Tonali to feature as he serves the final weeks of his 10-month betting ban.

And Howe has already explained why Newcastle’s internationals have been given extra time off this summer.

“I do feel it is important for players like Bruno, Anthony and Kieran that they do get some time away,” he said. “The biggest danger for them is you bring them back too early and there’s no freshness to them and I think that can really damage their season so we have to get that right.