Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted his side could turn their attention elsewhere this summer if there is no further progress on talks with Newcastle United for Ryan Fraser.

Fraser spent last season on-loan on the south coast and played a big role in helping the Saints eventually secure promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs. Having been frozen out of first-team matters at Newcastle United, a return to Southampton seemed to be the most likely outcome for Fraser this month.

However, with less than three weeks until the Premier League season gets underway, Fraser remains a Newcastle United player and Martin has admitted that if no progress can be made in negotiations, then the Saints may look elsewhere.

Speaking after his side’s pre-season win over French outfit Montpellier, Martin said: “I think we’re all hopeful that at some point that will happen. Everyone wants him. Me, the fans, the owners, the players, and the staff.

“He would love to return, and indeed, we would love to keep him here. It’s their (Newcastle’s) prerogative to do what they want with him at the moment, and unfortunately for us, and for Wee Man, it’s not what we want.

“If we can’t agree on a deal with Newcastle, we will have to look at other potential transfers. That’s just the reality of football.”

Fraser scored eight times in all competitions last season under Martin and admitted back in January that he doesn’t see himself having a future on Tyneside: “I think my time at Newcastle is done now. I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.

“Coming here [to Southampton] was about helping the team in any way that I could. That has been coming off the bench and making an impact in games. It’s such a good feeling to help the team.”