‘Not what we want’ - Newcastle United transfer in doubt as Premier League boss makes honest admission
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fraser spent last season on-loan on the south coast and played a big role in helping the Saints eventually secure promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs. Having been frozen out of first-team matters at Newcastle United, a return to Southampton seemed to be the most likely outcome for Fraser this month.
However, with less than three weeks until the Premier League season gets underway, Fraser remains a Newcastle United player and Martin has admitted that if no progress can be made in negotiations, then the Saints may look elsewhere.
Speaking after his side’s pre-season win over French outfit Montpellier, Martin said: “I think we’re all hopeful that at some point that will happen. Everyone wants him. Me, the fans, the owners, the players, and the staff.
“He would love to return, and indeed, we would love to keep him here. It’s their (Newcastle’s) prerogative to do what they want with him at the moment, and unfortunately for us, and for Wee Man, it’s not what we want.
“If we can’t agree on a deal with Newcastle, we will have to look at other potential transfers. That’s just the reality of football.”
Fraser scored eight times in all competitions last season under Martin and admitted back in January that he doesn’t see himself having a future on Tyneside: “I think my time at Newcastle is done now. I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.
“Coming here [to Southampton] was about helping the team in any way that I could. That has been coming off the bench and making an impact in games. It’s such a good feeling to help the team.”
Southampton’s first game back in the top-flight will come against Newcastle United on Saturday 17 August (3pm kick-off) at St James’ Park. The Magpies have won back-to-back opening day games and will look to make it three in a row when Martin brings his side to the north east.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.