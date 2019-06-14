Manchester United prepare 'formal offer' for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff

Manchester United are still keen on Sean Longstaff, according to a report.

The Newcastle United midfielder, recovering from the knee injury which ended his season in March, brushed off speculation linking him with the club earlier this month.

The 21-year-old, while “flattered”, insisted that he was focused on getting back into Newcastle’s team.

“It just shows how far I’ve come,” said Longstaff. “I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations, but I’m 100% focused on Newcastle and trying to get fit and get back in the team here.”

However, the Evening Standard claim that Man United will make a “formal offer” for Longstaff once they have signed two defenders.

Longstaff made 11 consecutive starts for Rafa Benitez’s side last season before damaging knee ligaments against West Ham United on March 2.