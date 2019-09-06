Michael Owen clarifies Newcastle United book comments after backlash
Michael Owen says he “loved” playing for Newcastle United – after admitting he “regretted” moving to the club.
Reflecting on his move to the club, Owen writes: “My move to Newcastle was one I really regret – I should have followed my gut instincts from the start. I didn’t want to go there – my heart was still set on a return to Liverpool.”
Alan Shearer, Owen’s former United team-mate, was critical of Owen’s comments in a barbed tweet.
Owen, however, has clarified the serialised excerpts form “Reboot” in the wake of a backlash on Tyneside.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the 39-year-old said: “I wasn't unhappy. I loved Newcastle, I loved the city, the people, and I loved playing there. Sadly, when you say a sentence, and when someone stops it halfway through, then you don't get to mention it in context then it's very difficult.
“What I said was that I didn't enjoy the second half of my career, as much as the first half.
"I was a good young player at the top of my game winning awards and trophies, but the second half of my career injuries started catching up. If you're not as good as your job as you once were, inevitably, you don't enjoy it as much.
“I just wasn't the player I was, and when you've been at the top, that's quite hard to take.”