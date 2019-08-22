Michael Owen feels it will get worse at Newcastle United before it gets better
Michael Owen says Newcastle United have "disappointed him" so far this season.
Owen expects his former club to lose away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday without scoring a goal.
Newcastle were convincingly beaten 3-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend, while Tottenham drew 2-2 with Premier League champions Manchester City.
Writing for BetVictor, Owen said: "Spurs rode their luck at the Etihad at the weekend but played their part in a wonderful game of football, and I expect them to have too much quality for a Newcastle side who have disappointed me so far this season.
"The Magpies need more from their expensive signings Joelinton – who spurned a gilt-edged opportunity at Carrow Road – and Miguel Almiron, but they may need more time to gel. In the meantime, I can’t see anything other than a comfortable home win."