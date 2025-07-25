New signing Jack Foalle looking to go on the attack with Hebburn Town

Morpeth Town forward Jack Foalle became one of Hebburn Town’s first signings of the summer.

Hebburn Town new boy Jack Foalle is relishing the prospect of forming part of a potent attacking trio during his first season with the Northern Premier League Premier Division club.

The former Whitley Bay forward became one of Daniel Moore’s first summer signings as the Hornets work towards their second season in the third tier of the non-league game after he spent the last seven years at Morpeth Town.

Hebburn Town forward Jack Foalle (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

There were promising signs for what could lie ahead as Foalle scored twice in a pre-season friendly win against National League North side Spennymoor Town in midweek. Fellow new signing Gary Martin also found the net and both summer additions look to have already formed an exciting attacking combination with Hornets stalwart Olly Martin after they produced a lively display that troubled the Moors backline.

Reflecting on the early weeks of his time as a Hornet, Foalle expressed his determination to build on a promising start to life with the club and is looking forward to working alongside his fellow forwards during the upcoming campaign.

He told The Gazette: “I am really enjoying it and there’s a team here that really works to how I want to play. They want to go forward very quickly and anyone that knows me knows that I will run around, put the hard work in and impress and I have a real desire to do that for this club. We have an attacking trio that can work well because there are two lads in myself and Olly that will work hard and provide plenty of pace and a striker in Gary that loves to get on the ball, hold it up and get in the area.

“We will be a threat going forward and I’m looking forward to the season starting because I think there is plenty to build on across the side.”

Hebburn Town have signed experienced striker Gary Martin from Bishop Auckland (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Foalle revealed he was the subject of offers from a number of ‘top clubs’ during the summer once it was confirmed he would be leaving Morpeth. However, it was the ambition shown by Hebburn that proved to be the driving force in his decision to snub other offers and become one of the latest additions to Moore’s squad.

“The club is on the rise and I think we are absolutely ready to get pushing forwards,” he explained.

“That’s why I chose this club, that’s why I wanted to come here and I had a few clubs that got on the phone to me, some really top clubs but I just thought the way this club has been progressing forwards in their recent history was something I wanted to be part of. It’s not ready to stop, they want to keep pushing forwards and I wanted to be part of that because you can sense the ambition.”