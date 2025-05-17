Moore excited over summer transfer plans for 'hungry' Hebburn Town

Daniel Moore has spoken out over his transfer plans for Northern Premier League Premier Division club Hebburn Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Moore is excited at the prospect of building a ‘young, hungry and attacking’ side as Hebburn Town begin their preparations for their second season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Hornets confirmed the departure of long-serving duo Robbie Spence and Amar Purewal earlier this month and the latter has since joined step three rivals Stockton Town, where he will link up with his twin brother, Arjun. Joe Walton has also left the club to begin his managerial career with Northern League Division Two club Sunderland West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn Town goalkeeper coach Carl Morris, manager Daniel Moore, assistant Mark Hudson and coach Ian Whitecombe (L to R) - photo Tyler Lopes | Tyler Lopes

Talks are still ongoing over non-contract terms with goalkeeper Kieran Hunter and midfield duo Leo Robinson and Paul van Zandvliet - although all three players are expected to link up with the Hornets squad when they return for pre-season training next month. Work on possible new additions to Moore’s squad has been ongoing for a number of months as the Hornets boss and his coaching staff have identified possible targets and he is relishing the opportunity to freshen up his squad throughout the summer months.

He told The Gazette: “We have to look at it in a positive way and it’s very similar to when we first came to the club because there’s going to be a little bit of a rebuild going on. We knew it was going to happen because of the age of some of the players and we knew it was coming so we have been planning for it. We have been talking about the future and how it looks with the squad - so we are looking at building a young, hungry and attacking side and I am excited about which players will be with us next season.

“The process started at Christmas when we were identifying players that can keep us, first and foremost, in this league. We won’t live beyond our means, that’s the way a proper club is ran, we have to wheel and deal, find little hidden gems and identify and develop them.”

Meanwhile, Moore has confirmed Aidan Heywood will take over as club captain following Purewal’s departure.