Heywood to lead Hebburn Town after agreeing Hornets new deal

Hebburn Town have been boosted by the news three key defenders have committed their futures to the club.

Daniel Moore has confirmed defenders Matty Elsdon, Jack Donaghy and Aidan Heywood have penned new deals with Hebburn Town - and revealed the latter will succeed Amar Purewal as club captain.

After joining the Hornets in June 2020, striker Purewal became a two-time promotion winner and lifted the FA Vase during his five-year stay on South Tyneside - but confirmed he will leave the club this summer after scoring 82 goals in 178 appearances for Hebburn and is believed to have interest from other Northern Premier League clubs.

With work ongoing over potential new additions to Moore’s squad, the Hornets boss was boosted by the news three of his key defenders have all put pen-to-paper on new contracts after Elsdon, Donaghy and Heywood helped his side preserve their step three status during the club’s first ever side in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

He told The Gazette: “We have Aidan, Matty Elsdon and Jack Donaghy that have all signed new deal and that sends a message out that we are serious about what we are doing. Aidan will become club captain and I always thought when he was a young kid that signed for me at Shildon that he would become a captain because he always seemed to have those leadership qualities as a youngster and he will get the opportunity to lead the club next season.

“He gets what Hebburn is about because he’s a local lad and he gets what we are about as a management team. He can be at the club for a number of years and he can help the club progress and be there are they look to carry out the plans they have because the plans are off the scale. So what better person to lead the club on the pitch than a local lad that knows everything that is needed to play for his local club.”

Hebburn also confirmed goalkeeper Callum Dobson has been offered and has agreed a new deal and discussions are ongoing with Paul Van Zandvliet, Leo Robinson and Kieran Hunter over non-contract agreements.