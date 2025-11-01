Moore hails Hebburn hat-trick hero as Hornets hammer Warrington Town

Hebburn Town romped to an 8-0 win against Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Warrington Town on Saturday.

Daniel Moore paid tribute to Hebburn Town hat-trick hero Olly Martin after the forward came off the bench to hit a treble in Saturday’s 8-0 demolition of Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Warrington Town.

The Hornets went into the game looking to bounce back from last weekend’s FA Trophy first round exit at the hands of North East neighbours Dunston UTS - and they made a positive start as defender Matty Elsdon and on-loan Hartlepool United youngster Campbell Darcy put them in control by the midweek point of the first-half. An injury to full-back Joe Oliver saw Martin introduced into the action just before half-time and he made an impact in the first ten minutes after the restart with a quickfire double.

Olly Martin celebrates a scoring a hat-trick in Hebburn Town's 8-0 demolition of Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Warrington Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

A Jack Foalle effort and an own goal saw Moore’s men stretch their lead to six before Martin produced a cool finish to complete a remarkable hat-trick. There was was still time for striker Gary Martin to add an eighth goal before the final whistle was blown on an outstanding performance from everyone in a yellow and black shirt. Speaking after the game, Moore challenged hat-trick hero Martin to build on his stunning individual display over the coming weeks and months.

He told The Gazette: “I know he and his partner are now expecting a little on and that’s really exciting and brilliant for him personally so it’s been a good week for him. He was absolutely firing before his suspension and I think we have struggled in wide areas, not retaining the ball enough to build attacks like we have today.

“It was probably a good game for him to come into today and he got a little bit of the first-half and then when the game opened up in the second-half, we know he has that quality and he is one of our best finishers so when he gets in front of goal we know he will take chances. I am really pleased for him and hopefully that will give him that bit of confidence to really kick on and get him back to where he was before his suspension.”

Outstanding

Gary Martin and Matty Elsdon celebrate after Hebburn Town score in their 8-0 win against Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Warrington Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Moore has regularly spoken of his desire to see his Hebburn side show their prolific side by racking up a big win throughout recent weeks - and that came to pass as the Hornets strolled to their biggest win since they became a Northern Premier League club in 2021. However, it was the reaction from last weekend’s FA Trophy exit at Dunston that brought the most satisfaction for the former Shildon manager as he reflected on an ‘outstanding’ performance from his players.

“We were coming off the pitch and one of the players said that had been brewing for a few weeks. I think we are in the top four scorers in the division but we have struggled to keep the ball out of the net for the last few weeks. Today it all came together and we have worked hard in training at being more relaxed on the ball. Some of the goals, if you saw them on TV, you’d be talking about them for weeks.

“I wanted a reaction from Friday. We didn’t play badly at Dunston, we just didn’t look after the ball well enough but if you looked at this performance you’d see why I was so frustrated last week. We have changed the way we are playing, it will take time but today I think everyone was comfortable and it’s taken a lot of work but they were outstanding.”

The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday night when they make the relatively short trip to Stockton Town for a Durham Challenge Cup second round tie.

Hebburn Town: Cameron, Oliver (Martin), Turner, Heywood, Elsdon, Wood (Charlton), Thompson (Foalle), Briggs, Martin, Murray (Gomes), Darcy Subs: Donaghy

Warrington Town: Isherwood, Melhado, Doyle (Waters), Vela, Brazier (Gabidon), Harris (Lloyd), Isong, Daly, Watson, Doyle, Gumbs Subs: Macormac

