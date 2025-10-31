Hebburn Town still a 'work-in-progress' ahead of Warrington clash

Hebburn Town host Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Warrington Town on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Moore has admitted Hebburn Town must remain patient as they look to move on from last weekend’s FA Trophy first round defeat at the hands of Dunston UTS.

A stunning strike from Wil Shaw was enough to condemn the Hornets to a defeat at the UTS Stadium and their hosts’ reward will be a second round tie at National League North leaders South Shields next month. Hebburn’s attempts to move on from the loss will come on Saturday when they return to their Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign with a home clash against Warrington Town on Saturday afternoon.

Action from Hebburn Town's FA Trophy first round defeat against Dunston UTS (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

After a hectic summer of change within Moore’s squad that left him looking to ease several new players into a new look side, the Hornets boss has stressed there has been improvement from his side and insisted there is still more to come over the coming weeks and months as they look to push into the play-off picture.

He told The Gazette: “I think everyone can see we have a totally different makeup of how we play and it is going to be work-in-progress at times. It might break down at times, little things might not go our way, the passing might not always go the way we want it to go - but we give our players confidence to get on the ball and play quickly and effectively because we wanted to change our style of play from where it was last season.

“It is coming, you can see the improvement, we did it in spells against Dunston, we are doing it in spells in other games as well and it’s the change in the way we have played. We are looking at ways to improve and continue improving because we know we have made big steps forward and we have to continue doing that if we want to get to where we want to be as a football club.”

Moore could consider handing starts to the likes of Joao Gomes, Michael Turner and Arron Thompson after they were named as substitutes in last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat against Dunston.