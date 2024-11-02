Hebburn Town boss left frustrated by late blow in FC United of Manchester draw

There was late drama as Hebburn Town were denied a win in their home game with Northern Premier League rivals FC United of Manchester.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore could not hide his frustration after a controversial late equaliser denied his side from taking all three points from their home game with FC United of Manchester.

The Hornets looked to be on their way to avenging the FA Trophy defeat they suffered against their visitors last month when on-loan South Shields forward Joao Gomes put his new side in front with a deflected effort ten minutes into the second-half. However, the Red Rebels snatched a last-gasp point when Declan McLoughlin’s free-kick evaded everyone in a crowded area and nestled inside the far post after Joe Walton had been harshly penalised for a foul on former Gateshead forward Jordan Preston. Hornets boss Moore described the decision and his side’s inability to defend the resulting free-kick as ‘disappointing’ and he reflected on two points dropped on home soil.

Joao Gomes celebrates after scoring Hebburn Town's goal in their 1-1 draw with FC United of Manchester (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

He told The Gazette: “It’s difficult to take because in the first-half it was an even game, both sides had chances but we were really good in the second-half. We got the goal and got in front but then it’s so disappointing to concede like that. It’s not just the free-kick decision, it’s that we haven’t dealt with it and you see those happen. It’s frustrating when you see the decision right in front of you, there’s a linesman looking straight at it with a perfect view of what everyone can see and you don’t get it.”

Moore praised goalscorer Gomes and fellow South Shields forward Dan Savage after the duo produced eye-catching displays in their first appearance since they completed loan deals to join Hebburn for the remainder of the season. The Hornets boss believes both Gomes and Savage will have a big part to play during what is already proving to be an exciting campaign for his side.

He said: “I’ve never been a big believer in carrying a big squad because I like everyone to be involved.We’ve got 16 or 17 with me, we are relying on everyone so the two lads will definitely be involved throughout the season and you can see they’ve got a big role to play at the top end of the pitch for us.”

The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday when they face Sunderland West End in the Durham Challenge Cup.