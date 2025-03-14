Moore warns Hebburn Town ahead of visit to Prescot Cables

Hebburn Town face a tough away test at Prescot Cables on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has warned his side they are preparing for one of their toughest away days of the season this weekend.

The Hornets travel to the North West as they take on a Prescot Cables side that have moved away from the Northern Premier League Premier Division relegation zone and are currently sat just three points shy of the top half of the table. Their home form has played a large part in their improved form after the Cables lost just three of their 17 games at Valerie Park and only Macclesfield, Ilkeston Town and Guiseley have lost fewer on their home patch.

Hebburn Town battled a 1-1 draw with Macclesfield (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Despite a number of positive performances in recent weeks, Moore’s men have won just one of their last six games - and the Hornets boss has insisted his side can improve their form in a challenging away day as his players look to secure their future at the club.

“I think they are high up in the home form table across our division but they’re in the bottom three or four away from home. I think they’ve only lost one or two at home so it’s probably one of the hardest games in the division at the moment and their record is up there with the likes of Macclesfield. But from our point of view, we have played well in the last the last six or seven games and I honestly believe we just haven’t go the rub of the green and I said that to the players after last Saturday’s game.

“Last year, we were running on empty with a similar sized squad and we got some luck at key moments. This year, things haven’t fallen our way but we just have to keep doing what we are doing if we want a positive end to the season. Some of the lads are playing for deals next year and showing they want to be here next year so there is still plenty to play for across the board.”

Moore has confirmed he will be without the services of the suspended Michael Turner and injured quarter Amar Purewal, Kieran Hunter, Liam Noble out and Aidan Heywood.

