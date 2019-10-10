Newcastle United issue Matt Ritchie update

Newcastle United have issued an update on Matt Ritchie – after the winger underwent an operation.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 14:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th October 2019, 14:26 pm
The winger could be back “towards the end of the month” after undergoing a “minor ankle operation”.

A club statement read: “The 30-year-old was injured after a challenge by Hamza Choudhury​ in August's Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.

“It is hoped that Ritchie will be able to resume full training shortly.

“(He) could return to first team action towards the end of this month.”