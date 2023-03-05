The 23-year-old has netted one goal whilst chipping in with four assists across all competitions with the full-back able to operate at either left-back or right-back with the Magpies looking to strengthen in defence.

Currently, England international full-back Kieran Trippier remains Eddie Howe’s first choice on the right side of defence with a lack of depth behind the 32-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report from Takvim, Newcastle’s Premier League rivals, Brighton and Hove Albion, are also keen on signing the 23-year-old.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds fans following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Tottenham ‘target’ turns down contract

Manuel Ugarte has turned down Sporting Lisbon’s latest contract offer amidst interest from Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Record, the 21-year-old has turned down fresh terms in Portugal following interest from the Magpies and Spurs in January.

The report claims the latest contract offer would have seen the player earn an improved salary and increased his release clause from €60m (£53.2m) to €80m (£71m).

What other gossip is there from around the Premier League?

Tottenham want at least £100m if they are to sell England captain Harry Kane. The striker has 15 months left on his Spurs contract. (Football Insider).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is wanted by Manchester United but the 25-year-old is not looking to leave Barcelona after strong links with the Red Devils last summer. (Guardian)