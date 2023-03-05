Newcastle United linked with £91m double deal but face competition from Tottenham and Brighton
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing £20million Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu during the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old has netted one goal whilst chipping in with four assists across all competitions with the full-back able to operate at either left-back or right-back with the Magpies looking to strengthen in defence.
Currently, England international full-back Kieran Trippier remains Eddie Howe’s first choice on the right side of defence with a lack of depth behind the 32-year-old.
According to a report from Takvim, Newcastle’s Premier League rivals, Brighton and Hove Albion, are also keen on signing the 23-year-old.
Newcastle United and Tottenham ‘target’ turns down contract
Manuel Ugarte has turned down Sporting Lisbon’s latest contract offer amidst interest from Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Tottenham.
According to Record, the 21-year-old has turned down fresh terms in Portugal following interest from the Magpies and Spurs in January.
The report claims the latest contract offer would have seen the player earn an improved salary and increased his release clause from €60m (£53.2m) to €80m (£71m).
What other gossip is there from around the Premier League?
Tottenham want at least £100m if they are to sell England captain Harry Kane. The striker has 15 months left on his Spurs contract. (Football Insider).
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is wanted by Manchester United but the 25-year-old is not looking to leave Barcelona after strong links with the Red Devils last summer. (Guardian)
AC Milan are keen on Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek but will have to pay 25m euros (£22.1m) to sign the 27-year-old. (Calciomercato).