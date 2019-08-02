Newcastle United loan out second goalkeeper
Nathan Harker has followed Freddie Woodman out on loan.
The Newcastle United goalkeeper has signed for Lee Clark at non-league club Blyth Spartans until January.
Harker was a regular for the club’s Under-23 side last season and travelled to China with the first team last month for the Premier League Asia Trophy.
The 20-year-old said: “It’s great to be joining Blyth Spartans – it’s a club with a lot of history. Being from Morpeth, I have known the club growing up, so for my first loan to be here is a good feeling. It’ll be good to get out on the pitch and get some experience. It’s a big opportunity. I’m hoping to achieve a lot on the pitch while I’m here. It’s a fresh squad, and I want to help them push for the highest league position they can.”
Woodman, 22, yesterday joined Championship club Swansea City on a season-long loan.