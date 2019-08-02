Newcastle United set for double transfer breakthrough
Newcastle United are close to a double transfer breakthrough.
Winger Allan Saint-Maximin is on Tyneside to compete a £16.5million move from Nice.
And defender Jetro Willems has agreed terms on a season-long loan move from Entracht Frankfurt. There will be an option to buy written into the deal.
Saint-Maximin – who scored in Nice’s 6-1 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night – has been undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed switch to St James’s Park.
The 22-year-old will add to new head coach Steve Bruce’s attacking options at United. Bruce is keen for the club, which last week signed striker Joelinton in a £40million deal, to sign at least five players before the August 8 transfer deadline.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Willems, meanwhile, will be a welcome addition on the left. The 25-year-old was a target for the club three years ago. Newcastle, however, opted against a move at the time as he was recovering from a long-term injury. Willems eventually moved to Frankfurt two years ago. However, the Holland international found his opportunities limited last season, and he was made available for transfer.
United had previously been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Stanley N’Soki, who was rated in the £10million-bracket by his club.
Bruce intends to play with wing-backs this season, and Willems, a left-back, will give him a welcome extra option on that side should he, as expected, complete the formalities of a loan move to St James’s Park.