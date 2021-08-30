The Magpies have completed just one signing so far this summer with midfielder Joe Willock arriving from Arsenal for £25-million.

There have also been a handful of departures with Florian joining Deportivo Alaves and Yoshinori Muto returning to his native Japan with Vissel Kobe.

Deadline day is often a quiet day at St. James’s Park, but here is the latest transfer gossip:

Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Hamza Choudhury tipped to stay at Leicester City

The Leicester midfielder has once again been linked with a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle almost signed the 23-year-old in January before Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers pulled the deal after failing to find a suitable replacement.

No offer has been made for Choudhury so far this summer, according to Rodgers.

“Hamza's attitude and mentality has been first class and there has been a lot of speculation around him going out and various clubs but, at this moment in time, we haven't had any offers in,” said the Leicester manager.

“To his credit, he's been absolutely first class in training even though he hasn't featured. It can be difficult for a player because you train to play the game, but he's understood where he's at.

“He's maturing all the time as a professional and as a player so he's just training away. Until anything comes in, that's how it will be.”

Bookmakers Unibet have also tipped Choudhury to remain at the King Power Stadium come the end of the transfer window. He is priced at 2/5 to remain a Leicester player while United are 2/1 to be his next destination.

Choudhury is said to be keen on a move to St James’s Park as he seeks regular first-team football.

Newcastle ‘favourites’ to sign Manchester United defender

The Magpies have explored the options of bringing in defensive reinforcements this window following the departure of Lejeune.

They are reportedly weighing up a £4-million move for Oostende defender Jack Hendry before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

In the meantime, Newcastle have emerged as favourites to sign Manchester United’s out of favour centre-back Phil Jones at 6/1.

The 29-year-old has been capped 27 times by England but has only started two Premier League matches over the last two seasons with his last start coming in January 2020.

