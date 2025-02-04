There are some intriguing options available on a list of free agents.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A relatively quiet January transfer window is now complete and Newcastle United will now focus their attention on what could be a big summer at St James Park.

As predicted by many at the turn of the year, there were no new additions to Eddie Howe’s squad, despite widespread links with several potential signings. The Magpies business over the last five weeks was monopolised by outgoings with winger Miguel Almiron returning to former club Atlanta United in a deal believed to be worth £10m and midfielder Jamie Miley heading to National League side Hartlepool United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were loan departures too as Isaac Hayden agreed to spend the rest of the season at Portsmouth and young defensive duo Alex Murphy and Charlie McArthur making temporary moves to Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United respectively. The final day of the window also saw summer signing Lloyd Kelly join Serie A giants Juventus on loan and that deal will become a permanent switch at the end of the season. With their business over and done with for another frustrating transfer window at Newcastle, the focus is already on what comes next.

Although the window is closed, there is still a chance to negotiate deals with free agents and there are some intriguing options still without a club.

Sergio Ramos

A true modern day legend, Ramos has won it all throughout his career. Now 38, the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender won 25 major honours at club level and helped Spain to their World Cup win in 2010 and successive European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012. Ramos made an emotional return to his first club Sevilla in the summer of 2023 but has been without a club since the end of the season.

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama joined CF Montreal from Tottenham in 2020 and has since made 64 appearances in the MLS. He helped the club to victory in the Canadian Championship last season. | Getty Images

The Kenya international made over 150 Premier League appearances after spending time with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur and was a two-time Scottish Premiership champion during a two-year stint at Celtic. Wanyama has spent the last five years with CF Montreal but is now without a club after leaving them last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxi Gomez

Once a big money signing for Valencia after impressing with La Liga rivals Celta Vigo, Gomez made almost 200 appearances in Spanish football’s top flight and featured throughout last season with Cadiz. An international team-mate of the likes of Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez, the Uruguayan striker is still looking for a new club.

Rafinha

The Brazilian attacking midfielder counts the likes of Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain amongst his former clubs and can list three La Liga titles and one Ligue 1 title on a list of major honours he has racked up. However, the 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Qatari side Al-Arabi last summer.

Layvin Kurzawa

The 13-times capped France international is one of the most successful players on this list after winning 20 major honours during his time with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. After spending the 2022/23 season on loan at Fulham when two of his six appearances actually came against Newcastle, the left-back returned to PSG but slipped out of favour last season and was released at the end of the campaign.

Mariano Diaz

The experienced striker broke through the ranks at Real Madrid and went on to make over 80 appearances for the current La Liga champions. Diaz has also spent time with French side Lyon and spent the 2023/24 season with Sevilla before being released last summer. He is yet to find a new club despite links with several possible suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asier Illarramendi

In this social media-led world, the midfielder is possibly more known for his name being used by David Moyes during a press conference when he attempted to put a Spanish twang on his players’ names. However, Illarramendi is a vastly experienced midfielder with over 250 La Liga appearances under his belt after spending the vast majority of his career at Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Now 34, the three-times capped Spain international is a free agent after leaving MLS side Dallas earlier this month.

Daniel Amartey

Getty Images

The Ghana international is actually a Premier League champion and an FA Cup winner after enjoying a successful seven-year spell with Leicester City. The centre-back claimed more silverware with a Turkish Cup win with Besiktas last season but has been without a club since leaving the Super Lig club just weeks later.

Serge Aurier

Vastly experienced for club and country, Aurier has earned 93 caps for the Ivory Coast and made over a century of appearances in the Premier League and Ligue 1, as well as featuring in the Champions League on 31 occasions. The defender has featured against Newcastle for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest during his time in England.

Brandon Williams

There were high hopes for the former England Under-21 defender when he broke through the ranks at Manchester United and made over 50 appearances for the Red Devils. However, injury issues hampered his attempts to build on a promising start to life at Old Trafford and loan spells at Ipswich Town and Norwich City failed to inspire any upturn in fortunes. Full-back Williams is still a free agent after leaving the Red Devils last summer.