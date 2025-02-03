14 former Newcastle United players that completed January transfer window deals

A number of former Newcastle United players have completed moves during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a relatively quiet month for Newcastle United as the Magpies failed to add to their squad during the January transfer window.

Despite links with several players ahead of and during the window, United’s business was monopolised by outgoings as Miguel Almiron agreed to return to former club Atlanta United in a reported £10m deal and Isaac Hayden and Alex Murphy made respective loan moves to Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers. Academy midfielder Jamie Miley moved to National League club Hartlepool United and young duo Charlie McArthur and Travis Hernes earned the first loan moves of their career as they joined Carlisle United and Danish side AaB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus has also been confirmed and that deal could be converted into a permanent switch this summer. Although the business involving current Magpies players has been relatively quiet, the same can not be said of former Newcastle players as several have made moves earlier in the January transfer window. Dylan Stephenson became the latest to move when he joined National League North club South Shields on loan from Dagenham and Redbridge - but which other former Magpies have found new clubs during the January transfer window?

Jonjo Shelvey - signed for Burnley

Just two years have passed since Shelvey paid an emotional tribute to Newcastle after agreeing to join Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. After struggling to make an impact at the City Ground, the midfielder spent time with Turkish clubs Rizespor and Eyupspor - but is now back in England after joining a Burnley side managed by former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker.

Paul Dummett - Wigan Athletic to Carlisle United

The Magpies stalwart saw an almost lifelong association with his hometown club come to an end when he was released at the end of his contract last summer. Dummett joined League One club Wigan Athletic earlier this season but completed a move to League Two strugglers Carlisle United earlier this month. The move saw Dummett reunited with former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson - although the latter parted company with the Cumbrians on Monday morning.

Islam Slimani - CR Belouizdad to Westerlo (loan)

The Algerian striker is probably one of those players that could be listed as players you forgot played for Newcastle. Slimani made just four appearances during a loan stint at St James Park at the end of the 2017/18 season and has since gone on the play for the likes of Lyon, Sporting CP and Monaco. He has a new club after leaving Algerian club Belouizdad to join Belgian side Westerlo on loan earlier this month.

Vurnon Anita - signed for FC Volendam

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita was part of the Magpies squad that were relegated into the Championship in 2016 and made over 150 appearances during a five-year stay at St James Park. Anita was released by Saudi club Al-Orobah last summer but has now returned to the Netherlands to join Volendam.

Grant Hanley - Norwich City to Birmingham City

Another member of United’s Championship title winning squad, the Scotland international joined Norwich City in a reported £3m deal during the summer of 2017 and remained at Carrow Road until earlier this month. Hanley is likely to face a reunion with Newcastle later this week when the Magpies visit his new club Birmingham City in an FA Cup fourth round tie.

Loris Karius - signed for Schalke 04

AFP via Getty Images

An emergency signing for the Magpies, Karius made his debut in the Carabao Cup Final defeat against Manchester United just over two years ago and went on to make just one further appearance before he was released last summer. After being strongly linked with a move to Italy, the former Liverpool keeper recently agreed a deal to join German club Schalke 04.

Ryan Donaldson - left Blyth Spartans, joined Ashington

Academy graduate Donaldson made six senior appearances for his hometown club before going on to play for the likes of Cambridge United and Hartlepool United. The versatile midfielder was released by Blyth Spartans earlier this month and has since joined Northern Premier League East side Ashington.

Lewis Gibson - Plymouth Argyle to Preston North End

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Gibson failed to make the breakthrough to first-team football at Newcastle before joining Premier League rivals Everton. After spells with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers, Gibson left Plymouth Argyle to join Preston North End in a reported £1m deal in the opening days of the month.

Kyle Cameron - Notts County to Barrow (loan)

Another former Magpies academy player, Cameron captained Notts County to promotion into the EFL 18 months ago and spent time on loan at Scottish club St Johnstone last season. He made another loan move away from the Magpies earlier this month when he agreed to see out the season with League Two rivals Barrow.

Achraf Lazaar - signed for Preston Lions

Signed from Udinese as Newcastle prepared for life in the Championship in 2016, Lazaar failed to make the grade and spent a lot of his time as a Magpie out on loan. A permanent departure came in the summer of 2021 - and Lazaar has been on the move again this month after joining Australian club Preston Lions.

Rosaire Longelo - Swindon Town to Salford

Longelo did not make a senior appearance for Newcastle prior to his departure to Accrington Stanley in January 2022. After spending time with Swindon Town, the wing-back has now moved to the Class of 92-backed Salford City.

Michael Ndiweni - signed for Newcastle Blue Star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker made a solitary senior appearance for the Magpies when he came off the bench in the final minutes of a 4-1 home win against Chelsea in November 2023. Released at the end of last season, Ndiweni joined Ashington but has now made a move to Northern League club Newcastle Blue Star.

Elias Sorensen - Portsmouth to Valerenga

Getty Images

There were high hopes for the young Dane during his time at St James Park but he failed to make a senior appearance, with two unused substitute appearances in FA Cup ties against Rochdale and Oxford United marking the high point of his first-team involvement. After making a move to Danish club Esbjerg in July 2021, Sorensen returned to England to join Championship club Portsmouth last summer and marked his debut with a goal in a 3-3 draw with Leeds United. However, the striker was on the move again earlier this month as he joined Norwegian club and Newcastle’s former UEFA Cup opponents Valarenga.

Cameron Ferguson - signed for Connah’s Quay Saints

The son of former Magpies star Duncan Ferguson, the young striker left the Magpies last January and agreed to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle last summer. However, he has now moved to Wales to join Connah’s Quay Nomads and made his debut as a substitute in a 1-0 win against Newtown on Saturday.