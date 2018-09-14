10-goal thrillers and hat-tricks aplenty: Nine memorable meetings between Newcastle and Arsenal

Newcastle United are preparing to welcome Arsenal to St James’s Park this weekend - with the clubs having played out some memorable encounters in years gone by.

From high-scoring affairs to last minute levellers, there has been plenty of drama when the Magpies and Gunners have locked horns in recent years.

And with another action-packed game in store on Saturday, we’ve glanced back at some of the more memorable meetings between Newcastle and Arsenal.

Some may be memorable for all the wrong reasons, but the history books give plenty of reasons for Rafa Benitez’s side to be confident going into the clash.

