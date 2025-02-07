Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope could be handed his first start of 2025 after nine weeks without playing.

Pope picked up a knee injury at Brentford back in December which saw Martin Dubravka come into the side in his place. The Magpies have since won 11 of their last 13 matches since Pope’s injury and will be eyeing a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup when they travel to Birmingham City on Saturday (5:45pm kick-off).

With head coach Eddie Howe set to rotate his side following Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal, Pope is one player who looks poised to return to action.

While Howe was keen to keep his team selection under wraps, he did hint at several changes.

“Yes, potentially [Pope will start],” Howe said. “I don't necessarily want to tell everyone on my team, but I think we will use the game to share some of the load.

“Some of the lads have played a lot of minutes and I don't think you can always measure the mental fatigue. You can measure the physical fatigue, but the mental fatigue is just as important, especially for a lot of our players, younger guys who have played in a lot of big games in a short period of time.

“But then the guys that come in need to see it as an opportunity and they need to grab it. I'm sure that will be the intention of everybody within the squad.”

Pope has been an unused substitute for each of Newcastle’s last three matches in all competitions and is ‘highly motivated’ to get back into the side and make up for lost time.

“I think Nick has shown from his training mentality, his training performances have been very strong since he's come back from injury - you can see he's highly motivated,” Howe added.

“He wants to make up for lost time. Losing him through injury was a big blow for him. So I think he'll see any opportunity as a chance to remind everybody, not that we need reminding, but the outside world of just how good a goalkeeper he is.

“He's got outstanding qualities and we back him 100%.”