Newcastle United v Fulham: Newcastle have the chance to put Champions League disappointment behind them when the Premier League returns.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has dismissed claims that his side are in for an easier afternoon against Newcastle United after the Magpies were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan. Eddie Howe’s side crashed out of Europe altogether on Wednesday night after losing 2-1 against their Serie A opponents, however, Silva believes that setback will only make them a more difficult opponent to face at the weekend.

Asked whether it is a good time to play Newcastle, Silva replied: “No. Okay, last evening they lost an important game, but they have been showing in the Champions League how they are really tough to play against.

“This season at home they have been tough as well. They are a very good side, a top side.

“It’s going to be a tough one, but is it going to be easier because of their last result? I don't see it in this way. It's always tough to play against very good sides like Newcastle, at their place even more, but we really want to go there and to embrace the challenge.”

He continued: “It will probably be more hard, rather than easier, in my opinion, because when you have this type of disappointing moment and you are a great team and you have the quality, you want to show a reaction.

“They are going to try to do it from the first minute, I'm 100 percent sure. The fans want the same, there is going to be the connection that you can feel in that ground between players and fans. It’s not easy to create, and they did it – we have to congratulate them for that.

“It’s going to be tougher, not easier, after the disappointing evening they had last night, but we have to go in the direction that we are planning and preparing our players, and to match them and to challenge the game.”