By Joe Buck
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST

Allan Saint-Maximin’s move to Al-Ahli is progressing with the Frenchman’s four-year stay at Newcastle United looking like coming to an end. Newcastle’s pursuit of Harvey Barnes and need to comply with Financial Fair Play constraints means that Saint-Maximin looks set to join the long list of players switching the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League this summer.

And it isn’t just players that may be tempted with a move to Saudi Arabia. According to Sky Sports, Al-Ahli have offered Fulham boss Marco Silva a two-year contract worth £40m to become their new manager. Silva helped guide Fulham to a 10th place finish in the Premier League last season and has seen his stock in the game rise.

Al-Ahli, who won promotion to the Saudi Pro League last season, have already added Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino to their ranks this summer with interest in Silva and Saint-Maximin potentially set to add even greater Premier League experience to the club. But Fulham’s worries may not end with a potential departure of their manager Silva as recent reports have suggested that star man Aleksandar Mitrovic may be on the move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Al-Hilal are the side interested in signing the Serbian, but Fulham’s £52m valuation may prove to be a stumbling block to a deal. Mitrovic, meanwhile, has reportedly told relatives that he won’t play for the club again if they price him out of a move to the Saudi Arabian side.

Mitrovic is Serbia’s all-time record goalscorer and has netted 57 goals in his last two league campaigns.

