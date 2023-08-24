Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal should look to sign Alexander Isak this summer. Isak grabbed a brace for Newcastle United against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season and, having scored ten times in his debut campaign for the Magpies, it was a brilliant return to form for the Sweden international and a display that laid out his qualities for all to see.

Petit was one of those impressed by Isak’s start to the season and the Frenchman believes he would be a good signing for his former team. Speaking to BettingSites.co.uk, Petit revealed his belief that Isak would be a good replacement for Eddie Nketiah after the former Leeds United man struggled in-front of goal against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Petit said: “Alexander Isak is tall, aggressive and has great technique. He wants to score every time he gets the ball but he needs to be more precise in his game.

“Physically and technically, he has a huge presence on the pitch. If one day someone can tell me that he plays like Thierry Henry, maybe I will believe them, but for the moment it’s really too soon to say that.

“He's a good striker and he's someone that Arsenal would be very happy to have because he brings different qualities. Jesus and Nketiah play in a similar way, they are different in terms of movement, but physically, technically and in their finishing they are not far apart.

“I was upset by Nketiah's finishing against Crystal Palace, he had two good chances, and Arsenal need to have a striker that can score 30 goals in all competitions throughout the season, it's something missing at Arsenal if they want to improve. Isak is a very good striker and finished very well in the second half of the season last year after being injured.

“He started well this year again. If he can avoid being injured, because it's been a problem since he arrived, we will see his real qualities.”