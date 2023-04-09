News you can trust since 1849
11 Newcastle United players that enjoyed huge success after leaving the club - photo gallery

Newcastle United came up against one of their former players on Saturday.

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

Ivan Toney scored for a third time against his old employers on Saturday, tucking home his second penalty of the afternoon after seeing his first effort saved by Nick Pope.

Although the Bees couldn’t hold onto their first-half lead, with Alexander Isak’s fantastic strike sealing the win for the visitors following David Raya’s own goal, Toney once again showed the Magpies just what a presence he has become up-front since he leaving Tyneside on a permanent basis five years ago.

Toney’s successes since leaving St James’ Park have been well documented and here, we take a look at some players that, like Toney, enjoyed a far more successful career after they had left Newcastle United.

What are your memories of these players? Should Newcastle have held onto them for longer? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Toney left Newcastle United for just £350,000 having featured just four times for the senior team. After impressing at Posh, Toney joined Brentford and has spearheaded their rise to the Premier League, recently making his debut for England.

Merino’s time at Newcastle wasn’t as disastrous as some on this list, featuring fairly regularly under Rafa Benitez during the 2017/18 season. However, his time at the club ended prematurely, lasting just one season. Back in La Liga, Merino has been a very consistent performer and earned himself 13 caps for Spain.

Thauvin lasted just six months at Newcastle before being shipped on-loan to Marseille. He eventually joined them on a permanent basis in 2017 and was part of the France squad that triumphed in the 2018 World Cup.

Forster was never given an opportunity to impress at St James’ Park and, after a couple of loan spells away from the club, joined Celtic on a permanent basis in 2012. After two years in Scotland, he moved to Southampton and became their No.1 before a move back to Celtic Park. Forster now plays for Spurs and has had to deputise recently in place of the injured Hugo Lloris. He has earned six caps for England during his career.

