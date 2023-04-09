4 . Fraser Forster

Forster was never given an opportunity to impress at St James’ Park and, after a couple of loan spells away from the club, joined Celtic on a permanent basis in 2012. After two years in Scotland, he moved to Southampton and became their No.1 before a move back to Celtic Park. Forster now plays for Spurs and has had to deputise recently in place of the injured Hugo Lloris. He has earned six caps for England during his career. Photo: David Rogers