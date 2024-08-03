14-year-old summer signing joins up with Newcastle United in Tokyo after Man Utd interest
Newcastle’s youngsters trailed 5-1 at half-time with 2023 academy recruit from Port Vale Michael Mills scoring the side’s only goal in the opening 45 minutes. The J-League side made it 6-1 after the break before 13-year-old substitute Ethan Fullen and Oliver Brest reduced the deficit in the match that eventually ended 7-3.
Newcastle’s youngsters were put through their paces in a hot and humid Tokyo evening in front of 1,050 spectators at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium. Part of Newcastle’s starting line-up for the match was new summer arrival CJ Afumuzor.
The 14-year-old midfielder joined Newcastle’s academy from Portsmouth last month.
The midfielder spent eight years with Pompey’s academy with Newcastle understood to have fought off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Newcastle have recruited a number of promising youngsters in recent seasons.
Alex Murphy made his Premier League debut last year while the likes of Cathal Heffernan, Trevan Sanusi and Alfie Harrison have been handed minutes for Eddie Howe’s side in pre-season.
Earlier this month, Newcastle handed scholarship deals to 14 in total. Kayden Lucas, Ezra Tika-Lemba and Aaron Epia joined from Clevedon Town, West Ham United and Everton, respectively.
"Congratulations to all of those successful in gaining a scholarship,” said head of academy Steve Harper.
"Moving from school into a full-time programme isn't easy but it's a scholarship packed with education, life skills, psychology, strength and conditioning as well as a comprehensive football programme. Good luck boys!"