A J-League Under-15 Select XI beat Newcastle United Under-15s 7-3 in Tokyo on Friday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s youngsters trailed 5-1 at half-time with 2023 academy recruit from Port Vale Michael Mills scoring the side’s only goal in the opening 45 minutes. The J-League side made it 6-1 after the break before 13-year-old substitute Ethan Fullen and Oliver Brest reduced the deficit in the match that eventually ended 7-3.

Newcastle’s youngsters were put through their paces in a hot and humid Tokyo evening in front of 1,050 spectators at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium. Part of Newcastle’s starting line-up for the match was new summer arrival CJ Afumuzor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-year-old midfielder joined Newcastle’s academy from Portsmouth last month.

The midfielder spent eight years with Pompey’s academy with Newcastle understood to have fought off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Newcastle have recruited a number of promising youngsters in recent seasons.

A general view of the Prince Chichibu Memorial Ground. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alex Murphy made his Premier League debut last year while the likes of Cathal Heffernan, Trevan Sanusi and Alfie Harrison have been handed minutes for Eddie Howe’s side in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, Newcastle handed scholarship deals to 14 in total. Kayden Lucas, Ezra Tika-Lemba and Aaron Epia joined from Clevedon Town, West Ham United and Everton, respectively.

"Congratulations to all of those successful in gaining a scholarship,” said head of academy Steve Harper.

"Moving from school into a full-time programme isn't easy but it's a scholarship packed with education, life skills, psychology, strength and conditioning as well as a comprehensive football programme. Good luck boys!"