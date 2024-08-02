Newcastle United ‘open negotiations’ for stunning Crystal Palace transfer swoop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace defender March Guehi this summer.

Guehi impressed for England during their run to the final of Euro 2024 this summer and has been extensively linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer. Reports that Newcastle are in the market for a central defender has seen them linked with a move for AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw.

However, reported interest in Guehi could indicate a switch in transfer priorities this summer. As reported by David Ornstein, the Magpies have ‘opened negotiations’ with Palace over a move for the defender, becoming the first club this summer to potentially test the Eagles’ resolve. Posting on X, Ornstein wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United open negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi. 24yo England centre-back high on list of multiple leading clubs but #NUFC 1st to hold talks after approach to #CPFC this week. Would be significant coup’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guehi made 29 appearances in all competitions for Palace last season and despite suffering a knee injury that kept him sidelined for over two months during the second-half of the season, he impressed under new boss Oliver Glasner as the Eagles ended the campaign strongly.

That form for Palace earned the defender a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this summer where he would play a key role in helping the Three Lions reach the final and playing in all but one game en route to the final.

Newcastle United’s pre-season has highlighted their lack of depth at centre-back with Dan Burn and Emil Krafth being forced to play a lot of minutes during games against Hull City and Urawa Reds.