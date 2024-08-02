Anthony Gordon revealed earlier this summer that he ‘would love’ Newcastle United to sign England teammate Marc Guehi.

Newcastle United have reportedly held talks over a potential move for the Crystal Palace defender this summer as they look for defensive reinforcements. Guehi enjoyed a solid campaign for his club last year, one that he followed up with a very impressive European Championship campaign as he played all-but one of England’s games en route to the final.

Gordon, meanwhile, played just four minutes at the very end of their goalless draw against Slovenia in the group stages. The former Everton man was quizzed about his teammate’s future during the tournament amid rumours that Newcastle United were one of the teams interested in signing the Palace man.

Speaking to TalkSport, he said: “He is top. He’s such a good player. I was glad the nation got to see him shine on that stage because he is such a lovely guy and he deserves what is coming to him.

“I thought he was unbelievable in that game, considering his height compared to the strikers they had on. He won every header, he was aggressive, intercepting loads, and his main strength is his composure on the ball, he’s like a midfielder, so him and Stones at the back is a great partnership.

“I haven’t seen the Newcastle links but it goes without saying I would love him to come, as I think he’s a top, top player and he would make us a better team.”

A move for Guehi this summer will likely cost north of £60m and could make him Newcastle United’s most expensive purchase ever. That record currently stands at £63m they paid Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak in 2022.

Palace have already sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and would be reluctant to see Guehi leave, particularly if Eberechi Eze also departs amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City. The Magpies have also been linked with a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw as they look to strengthen a back line that has been damaged by long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.