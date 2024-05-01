Newcastle United are currently preparing for what could be a game-changing summer transfer window at St James Park.

Despite the ongoing situation regarding sporting director Dan Ashworth’s move to Manchester United, the Magpies are pressing on with their plans for the summer spend as head of recruitment Steve Nickson plays a prominent role over the coming months.

Newcastle are believed to have briefed agencies that they are open to improving in all areas of their squad but priority is being given to bringing in a goalkeeper, at least one centre-back and a versatile forward to give further competition to top goalscorer Alexander Isak.

The Magpies hierarchy are aware of the club’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations - and that means all options will be considered when it comes to new signings. One market being considered is the free agent market as several big names approach the end of their contracts with their current clubs.

The Gazette has identified 15 players that Newcastle could consider to bring in on ‘free’ moves.

1 . Adrien Rabiot - Juventus The France international has been linked with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs as he enters the final months of his current deal with the Serie A giants. Photo Sales

2 . Lloyd Kelly Kelly - signed by Eddie Howe in 2019 - can play at left-back or centre-back and is being touted by Newcastle and Liverpool. Photo Sales

3 . Piotr Zielinski - Napoli The experienced midfielder was once close to joining Liverpool back in 2016 and the 29-year-old is likely to be available once again. Technically strong with an eye for goal, he would something extra if Thiago leaves. Photo Sales

4 . CM - Daichi Kamada The Japan midfielder is potentially a free signing that can happen this summer but, on the game, he finds his way to Everton. Only 27, he has quick feet and an eye for goal and would no doubt be a good addition. Photo Sales