Newcastle United are currently preparing for what could be a game-changing summer transfer window at St James Park.
Despite the ongoing situation regarding sporting director Dan Ashworth’s move to Manchester United, the Magpies are pressing on with their plans for the summer spend as head of recruitment Steve Nickson plays a prominent role over the coming months.
Newcastle are believed to have briefed agencies that they are open to improving in all areas of their squad but priority is being given to bringing in a goalkeeper, at least one centre-back and a versatile forward to give further competition to top goalscorer Alexander Isak.
The Magpies hierarchy are aware of the club’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations - and that means all options will be considered when it comes to new signings. One market being considered is the free agent market as several big names approach the end of their contracts with their current clubs.
The Gazette has identified 15 players that Newcastle could consider to bring in on ‘free’ moves.