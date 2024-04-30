Man Utd ‘set’ for summer transfer upheaval but Newcastle United remain firm on Dan Ashworth stance
Manchester United will reportedly entertain offers for most of their squad this summer - according to the Telegraph. They report that only a select few players, including Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, are ‘off limits’ to bids this summer as they prepare to enter their first transfer window following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment into the club.
After securing Champions League football last season, Erik ten Hag’s side have regressed this season with their position in the table - and underlying statistics - all revealing a troubled campaign. A backroom restructuring in Manchester is currently underway with Manchester United completely reshaping their footballing department under INEOS and Ratcliffe.
Dan Ashworth has remained one of their top candidates to become sporting director, however, he remains on gardening leave with no agreement between the Red Devils and Magpies over compensation. Ratcliffe recently aimed a sly-dig at the Magpies for their stance on Ashworth’s current situation, however, until compensation between the clubs can be agreed, then the former Brighton man will remain on gardening leave and unable to work for the Red Devils. This could have a major impact on Manchester United’s summer plans, especially if they are planning on completing a major overhaul of the squad this summer.
The Red Devils currently sit 6th in the Premier League table and whilst Champions League qualification is beyond them this campaign, securing Europa League football is within their grasp - but Newcastle United continue to breathe down their necks. The pair will square-off against each other at Old Trafford on Wednesday 15 May in the penultimate game of the season - one that could be pivotal in deciding what form of European football is played at Old Trafford at St James’ Park next season.
Qualifying for the Europa League is worth a guaranteed £3.7m more than the Conference League with prize money in that competition increasing as the rounds go on. However, a revamped format means clubs that qualify for the Europa League will play at least ten matches in the new ‘Swiss style’ format whilst clubs that qualify for the Conference League will play just six matches before the knockout stages get underway.